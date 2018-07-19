Code Black alum Boris Kodjoe has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of ABC’s Station 19.

Kodjoe will play a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff. His character is returning to Seattle FD after some time away, bringing with him new skills, new perspectives and an approach to the job that doesn’t always fall in line with the members of Station 19.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Jaina Lee Ortiz stars as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller and Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes.

Station 19 is produced by ABC Studios. McKee serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Paris Barclay (Pitch, Sons of Anarchy) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series.

Kodjoe is coming off a co-starring role on CBS’ Code Black, which wrapped its three-season run last night. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Untitled Entertainment.