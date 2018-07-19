The animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars will return with 12 all-new episodes on Disney’s streaming service. The news was announced at the Clone Wars anniversary panel at Comic-Con.

The series ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2013, drawing raised light sabers from some in the audience. The series had multiple Emmy awards, and its resurrection follows an online campaign and alleged letter-writing campaign to Disney and Lucasfilm seeking its return.

Dave Filoni, who helmed the show as supervising director during its original run, will be back on The Clone Wars continuation.

“I honestly didn’t think we would ever have the opportunity to return to The Clone Wars,” Filoni said. “Thanks to the relentless fan support and the team behind Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, we will now get to tell more of those stories. We feel a tremendous responsibility to make something that lives up to the legacy that George Lucas created with the original series, and I think our team, many of whom worked on the show from the beginning, has risen to the challenge.”

The new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, which explored the events after Attack of the Clones and leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The series will see the return of classic characters Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as fan-favorites Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi padawan, and clone trooper Captain Rex, who were introduced in the animated series.

The animated series ended without wrapping up its storylines, so the new series will undoubtedly pick up those threads. The Disney SVOD service is anticipated for a launch in late 2019, and may host several Star Wars spin-offs.