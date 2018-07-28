Todd Fisher, the brother of the late Carrie Fisher, says he “couldn’t be more personally thrilled and happy that our Carrie will reprise her role as Princess Leia in the new and final

Star Wars Episode IX using previously unreleased footage of her shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fisher issued a statement today in the wake of announcements that Carrie Fisher would appear in the upcoming film using previously filmed footage.

“As we, her family, as well as her extended family of fans around the world so believe, Carrie’s ‘Princess Leia is forever entrenched in the franchise and her indelible presence is fundamental to the film,” Todd Fisher said. “J.J. Abrams understood Carrie’s iconic role, and he has masterfully re-crafted this final entry to include this unused and very last footage of Carrie ever taken, without resorting to CGI or animatronics. Our family and her fans will look forward with great anticipation for this one! Her force will forever be with us!”

Todd Fisher was also the author of My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie & Debbie, in which he talked about his sister and mother, Debbie Reynolds.