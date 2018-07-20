UPDATED with trailer: The Star Trek universe is expanding. During Star Trek: Discovery’s Hall H appearance today at San Diego Comic-Con, series’ co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman announced Star Trek: Short Treks, a four-episode spinoff series of shorts that will roll out monthly beginning in December to tie Trekkies over until Discovery‘s Season 2 premiere in January.

Each short will consist of a stand-alone story, each running 10-15 minutes, serving as an opportunity for deeper storytelling and exploration of key characters and themes that fit into Star Trek: Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe, according to producers.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Rainn Wilson will return to play Harry Mudd in a short he will also direct, and Aldis Hodge will star in another as Craft, a man who finds himself the only human on board a deserted ship. Additional episodes include a deep dive into Saru’s (Doug Jones) backstory as the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, and Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) journey aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and her friendship with an unlikely partner.

The panel kicked off with a first-look trailer (see above) of the season two premiere and a couple big character reveals. “I can tell you that yes, you will be seeing Spock this season.,” Kurtzman divulged. In addition, it was later revealed that Rebecca Romijn is joining the season in the role of Number One.

Kurtzman shared that the upcoming season will sync up with Star Trek canon. “You will get those answers next season, guaranteed. You’re just not going to get them the way you expect them,” he teased. “So much of what is happening over the course of season 2 is going to test [the characters] constantly. They may even have to make choices between their real families and their Star Trek families. Family theme is going to be a huge part of it.”

Tig Notaro (Chief Engineer Reno), a guest star in Season 2, moderated the panel. Joining Kurtzman onstage were stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Lt. Ash Tyler), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell) and Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike) as well as executive producer Heather Kadin.