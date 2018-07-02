CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios have set plans for bringing Star Trek: Discovery to San Diego Comic-Con, led by a Hall H presentation Friday, July 20. The chock-full panel will include castmembers Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, Wilson Cruz and Anson Mount along with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin.

The panel will be moderated by Tig Notaro, who will appear in a guest role as Chief Engineer Reno for Season 2. The new season features co-creator/EP Kurtzman going solo as showrunner after the exit of co-showrunners Gretchen Berg and Aaron Harberts exiting after Season 1.

Among the topics that will be top of mind for fans during the Hall H shindig: what of the potential spinoffs might be coming to the Star Trek universe. Kurtzman recently closed a big overall deal with CBS TV Studios to oversee the expansion of the franchise with new series, miniseries and other content including animation.

Star Trek: Discovery fare won’t be limited to Hall H. Activations include a Mirror Universe experience during the confab at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue, San Diego), with a shop featuring Comic-Con-exclusive merchandise. Also during Comic-Con, CBS is offering free rides throughout the Gaslamp District in pedicabs inspired by the design of the U.S.S. Discovery’s captain’s chair.

Comic-Con runs July 19-22.