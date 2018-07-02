Carlotta will be seeing more of her sister Cassie in the upcoming season of Star. Brandy Norwood, who recurred on Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for Season 3 of the Fox music drama series.

Norwood plays Carlotta’s (Queen Latifah) sister Cassie Brown. Season three, will be a “War of the Brown Sisters” as they vie for control of the Atlanta music scene.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

Daniels and Donaghy executive produce with Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Former Moesha star Norwood is a multi-Platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress. Her additional film and TV credits include Cinderella, horror film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and TV series The Game and America’s Got Talent. Norwood is managed by Steven Greener at Primary Wave.