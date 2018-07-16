The screenplay was found by Nathan Abrams, professor in film at Wales’ Bangor University and a leading Kubrick expert. The professor told UK publication The Guardian, “I couldn’t believe it. It’s so exciting. It was believed to have been lost.”
“Kubrick aficionados know he wanted to do it, [but] no one ever thought it was completed. We now have a copy and this proves that he had done a full screenplay.”
In Zweig’s original, the woman and her son are Jewish and the story is set in Austria. Abrams said, “Kubrick rewrites it and it’s contemporary American with American names.”
Abrams described Burning Secret as “the inverse of Lolita”, Kubrick’s version of Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial story of love and lechery in which a man marries a mother to get to her adolescent daughter.
The screenplay is reportedly owned by the son of one of Kubrick’s former collaborators who wishes to remain anonymous. Abrams discovered it while researching his next book about Kubrick.
A version of Zweig’s novella, based on a different screenplay, was made in 1988 by Kubrick’s former assistant Andrew Birkin. There was also a 1933 Austrian-German version from Robert Siodmak.