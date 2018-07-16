EXCLUSIVE: Stan Lee is back with a new comedic series titled Work Force which depicts the everyday zany lives of boss Stan Lee and his team of superhero employees.

Lee and POW! Entertainment will debut the new episodic novel on www.therealstanlee.com twice per week starting July 17, with new chapters being released every Tuesday and Thursday.

Stan Lee’s Work Force isn’t your ordinary hero comic book. It follows the fantastical adventures of heroes within a conventional office setting to produce hilarious tales that are fun for everyone — whether you work a steady 9-5 or patrol the city streets. In this unusual workplace, anything from a sentient copy machine to an inter-dimensional monster attack is business as usual.

This follows the comic icon’s dropping of a $1 billion lawsuit against POW Entertainment last week in what has been a turbulent time for the ex-Marvel boss. Lee’s battle against his former business manager intensified with restraining orders withdrawn, threaten again and Keya Morgan was charged with filing a false police report about an incident at the 95-year old’s home last month.

Certainly, Lee seems in a much more chipper state of mind, as this video he put online on July 12 displays.