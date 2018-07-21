IFC’s horror comedy Stan Against Evil took on Comic-Con on Saturday, with the cast and creators unveiling a first look at the series’ eight-episode Season 3. The sneak peek comes ahead of the season premiere October 31 at 10 PM.

The glimpse features plenty of new monsters, manic puppets, and teen vampires on the prowl in Willard’s Mill. The panelists today in the Room 7AB session included star John C. McGinley, Janet Varney, Nate Mooney, Deborah Baker Jr. and creator/writer/EP Dana Gould.

Of course McGinley plays Stan Miller, the town’s curmudgeonly retired police sheriff, and Varney is Evie Barrett, the current sheriff determined to wipe out the demons that plague their town. Baker Jr. and Mooney return also return to co-star in the new season, which picks up immediately after the events of Season 2, with Stan and Evie back in Willard’s Mill dealing with the consequences of Stan traveling through time to save his dead wife Claire — yep, that opens a portal allowing evil forces to truly take over the town.

Newcomers to the season include Scott Adsit, Maria Bamford, David Koechner, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Eddie Pepitone.

Gould executive produces Stan Against Evil with Tom Lassally, Frank Scherma and Justin Wilkes for the RadicalMedia,

Season 2 is joining Season 1 on Hulu beginning August 17.

Check out the teaser above.