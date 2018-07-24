Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ new short-form content brand Stage 13 announced two additions to its senior creative team.

Warner Bros. Television’s Christopher Mack is joining Stage 13 as senior vice president of scripted content and Shari Scorca leading the unscripted creative team as Vice President of Unscripted Content. They’ll report to Diana Mogollón, Stage 13’s general manager.

“Chris and Shari bring a wealth of impressive skills, custom-made for Stage 13’s digital-native, story-first Gen Z/Millennial brand,” Mogollón said in a statement.

Mack was formerly SVP of Warner Bros. Television Workshop and has been curating and developing scripted content for Stage 13 since 2016 with Mogollón. In his new role, he leads the scripted creative team in developing series across multiple genres.

Under Mack, the brand has had series premieres at the Sundance Film Festival (2017 and 2018), SXSW Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival, among others.

Scorca has led Stage 13’s unscripted content development and productions since 2016, including the award-winning hip hop music docu-series Independent, the beauty and lifestyle series Lipstick Empire and the current Netflix cannabis cooking competition series “Cooking on High. She also adds oversight of the Stage 13 in-house production team to her responsibilities.

Prior to joining Warner Bros., Mack spent seven years writing on various one-hour dramas including ER, The Practice and The Twilight Zone. After graduating from Loyola Law School, Mack got his start in television at NBC Studios as an associate and he quickly rose to become an executive. During his time at the newly created NBC Studios, he oversaw a variety of shows, including; The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and In The House.

Scorca recently served as director of programming and executive producer at mun2/NBCU, a lifestyle entertainment network for U.S.-based Latino Millennials. In this role, she executive produced more than 100 hours of unscripted series including docu-reality, live music specials, entertainment specials and branded content and led the award-winning series I Love Jenni. She began her television career at MTV News in New York and later served as bureau chief for MTV News in Los Angeles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and journalism from New York University.