EXCLUSIVE: Turkish-born actor Numan Acar has come aboard Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel, now titled Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has Tom Holland reprising his role as the teenage webslinger. Not much is known about Acar’s role, other than his character’s name is Dimitri. Sony declined to comment. He joins new castmember J.B. Smooth and potentially Jake Gyllenhaal, who is in talks to play the big baddie Mysterio.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei are also expected to return. Jon Watts is directing once again, from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing the pic, which has a release date set for July 5, 2019.

This is the second big-budget feature that Acar has landed after being cast in Disney’s live-action Aladdin adaptation, also due out next year. He recently appeared in Nicolai Fuglsig’s 12 Strong, Terry George’s The Promise, and with Diane Kruger in the Golden Globe-winning film In The Fade.

He is repped by D2 Management.