Here’s some small-town news: Comedy Central has set a September 26 premiere for Season 22 of South Park and unveiled it’s Comic-Con plans for the toon from Matt Stone and Trey Parker.

There will be a pair of South Park-themed attractions down in San Diego next week: Cartman’s Escape Room and the Member Berries Challenge. Here are the details, per the cable network:

Cartman’s Escape Room

Trapped! Caught in another one of Cartman’s schemes, fans will now enter the most impossible to escape place ever invented. Ten South Park fans will have a limited amount of time solve a series of puzzles using what they know about South Park to free themselves … before it’s too late. This new South Park activation is free and open to the public at the San Diego Wine Center, across from the Convention Center, from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 19-21 and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

South Park’s Member Berries Challenge

Held at booth #23729 in the Convention Center, it will transport fans into a 3D replica scene from the iconic “Member Berries” episode. While joining Randy at the Marsh family dinner table, fans will take the Member Berries Challenge – where they will be asked three South Park trivia questions as they sit in Sharon and Shelly’s seats. If the fan answers all three correctly, he or she will walk away clean and be rewarded with their very own limited-edition Member Berry. However, if a fan answers incorrectly, Member Berry juice will spew out of Randy’s mouth on to the losing player! Ponchos and protective glasses will be available. In addition to the Member Berries Challenge, fans will also get the opportunity to jump in to other iconic scenes from the series and play other South Park-themed games.