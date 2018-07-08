Boots Riley’s Sundance fest debut Sorry To Bother You opened in seven markets, playing strong everywhere. Distributor Annapurna, which picked up the title out of the festival earlier this year, was rightfully thrilled with the opening weekend numbers. The fantasy/science fiction title starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler and Danny Glover grossed over $717K in 16 locations for an impressive $44,831 per theater average, the fourth-highest among the year’s indies. Roadside Attractions and Miramax opened documentary Whitney in 452 theaters around the country, grossing over $1.25M, averaging $2,770. The big doc star, however, is Focus Features’ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? which is now the year’s highest-grossing non-fiction title at $12.38M. Neon/CNN Films’ Three Identical Strangers opened strong last weekend and continued to pull in audiences in its second frame with an expansion to 51 theaters. Also a Sundance debut, the feature by Tim Wardle grossed $717K, averaging just over $14K.

Bleecker Street added runs for Leave No Trace in week two, holding well in 37 runs, estimating $425,501 Friday to Sunday. And, The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures’ American Animals went over $2.5M in its sixth weekend outing.

NEW RELEASES

Fireworks (GKIDS) NEW [Friday and Sunday, 10 select full run engagements; Saturday 500 event locations] Weekend $137,669

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (Mubi) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $12,500

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) NEW [16 Theaters] Weekend $717,302, Average $44,831

Whitney (Roadside Attractions/Miramax) NEW [452 Theaters] Weekend $1,251,945, Average $2,770

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [37 Theaters] Weekend $425,501, Average $11,500, Cume $800,422

Sanju (FIP) Week 2 [359 Theaters] Weekend $1,240,000, Average $3,454, Cume $5,954,325

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 2 [51 Theaters] Weekend $717,008, Average $14,059, Cume $1,041,955

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Boundaries (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [224 Theaters] Weekend $236,316, Average $1,054, Cume $362,230

The Catcher Was a Spy (IFC Films) Week 3 [52 Theaters] Weekend $104,520, Average $2,010, Cume $490,630

The King (Oscilloscope) Week 3 [7 Theaters] Weekend $15,200, Average $2,171, Cume $66,414

Gotti (Vertical Entertainment) Week 4 [100 Theaters] Weekend $82,000, Average $820, Cume $4,265,395

Eating Animals (Sundance Selects) Week 4 [18 Theaters] Weekend $9,544, Average $530, Cume $110,154

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 5 [169 Theaters] Weekend $268,514, Average $1,588, Cume $1,868,607

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 5 [893 Theaters] Weekend $2,590,000, Average $2,901, Cume $12,380,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 6 [135 Theaters] Weekend $156,770, Average $1,161, Cume $2,560,053

First Reformed (A24) Week 8 [77 Theaters] Weekend $72,500, Average $942, Cume $3,328,176

The Seagull (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 9 [25 Theaters] Weekend $14,324, Average $571, Cume $1,215,905

The Guardians (Music Box Films) Week 10 [6 Theaters] Weekend $6,114, Average $1,019, Cume $143,168