Think that Sopranos prequel doesn’t have a director yet? Fuggedaboutit. Alan Taylor, who helmed multiple episodes of the original HBO series along with Game of Thrones and the feature sequels Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys, has landed the gig.

As Deadline reported exclusively in March, New Line bought a screenplay penned by The Sopranos creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, who also wrote episodes of the HBO mob drama starring James Gandolfini. The Many Saints of Newark is the working title for a feature prequel set in the era of the 1960s race riots in that New Jersey city.

Taylor also directed episodes of numerous other HBO series ranging from Boardwalk Empire, Bored to Death and Big Love to Deadwood, Oz and Sex and the City. His numerous TV helming credits also include such acclaimed series as Mad Men, Nurse Jackie, The West Wing and Homicide: Life on the Street. Taylor is repped by UTA.