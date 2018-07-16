EXCLUSIVE: One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush and Patriot star Michael Dorman have been tapped as the leads in Hard Luck Love Song, an indie from Synthetic Pictures and Dime Box Entertainment based on the song “Just Like Old Times” by Todd Snider. Justin Corsbie is directing the film from a script he co-wrote with Craig Ugoretz.

It follows Jesse (Dorman), a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour, who finds himself at an existential crossroads as his bad decisions catch up with him. His world spins into further upheaval after a chance encounter with Carla (Bush), an old flame. Their toxic past, Carla’s own personal demons, and Jesse’s current troubles threaten to destroy their blissful reunion.

Allison Smith and Corsbie are producing the film, the first music-centric project under their Dime Box banner, along with Douglas Matejka. Exec Producers are Peter Scalettar and Christian Monti.

Bush spent four seasons as Detective Erin Lindsay on NBC’s Chicago P.D before departing the series last year. She recently appeared in Open Road’s Marshall, the Bruce Willis-starrer Acts of Violence, and can currently be heard in Disney/Pixar’s animated blockbuster Incredibles 2.

Dorman, an actor and musician, currently stars on Amazon’s comedy-drama series Patriot, which will return for a second season — he stars as an undercover intelligence officer, seemingly on the brink of a breakdown, who happens to moonlight as a folk singer. The New Zealand native caught his U.S. break in the Lionsgate vampire feature Daybreakers, which starred Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. Other credits include Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and The Water Diviner.

Bush is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Dorman is repped by WME, Management 360, Shanahan Management in Australia, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Alder & Feldman.