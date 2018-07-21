Comic-Con fans were caught in a Hall H web when Sony swung into the confab with Venom and Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse with mind-blowing footage.

REX/Shutterstock

The Spidey extravaganza was moderated by the Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot with the first half of the panel included Phil Lord & Christopher Miller’s Into the Spider-verse. They were joined by directors Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti and three different Spider-people from different dimensions: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld. Yup, I said different dimensions.

Spider-verse is set in the world where there are different Spider-people from multiple dimensions. Moore plays the main Spider-man of the story Miles Morales while Johnson plays a past-his-prime Peter Parker and Steinfeld plays Spider-Gwen.

Sony

The panel eye-popping footage from the groundbreaking animated feature that literally looks like it was ripped the pages of the comic books. It is next-level animation that’s a visual marvel (get it?). The new footage also gave us the first look at other Spider-people including Spider-Man Noir voiced by the great Nicholas Cage, Penny Parker and her robot SPDR voiced by Kimiko Glenn and finally Spider-Ham (yes, Spider-Ham) voiced by comedian John Mulaney.

After they screened the footage Moore admitted he had never seen the footage before and was wowed like the rest of the audience.

During the Venom portion of the panel director, director Ruben Fleischer and stars Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed were welcomed on to the stage by the crowd as they wore Venom masks changing “We are Venom!”

Sony

Fleischer talked about the Spider-man spin-off that focuses on the anti-hero that often goes toe-to-toe with the web-slinger (and for the record, Hardy said that he would be more than happy to battle Tom Holland’s Spidey).

The movie follows Hardy’s Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist, who becomes the host for an alien symbiote and ultimately squares away with an evil scientist Dr. Carlton Drake played by Ahmed. The Venom trio tried their best to stay tight-lipped about the plot points and many times they were on the verge of slipping. When Hardy talked about how great it was working with Michelle Williams, who plays his ex-girlfriend, he hinted that there may be a continuation of their relationship. Fleischer also teased that they wanted to create a “huge world with the Venom story.” He also teased that there “may or may not be” some more villains in the movie. But when they showed the new trailer not only did we get to see wild action sequences and a surprising amount of humor, we were introduced to a new villain.

There was similar footage from the first trailer shown in the new one, but the big reveal was Ahmed’s Riot, a symbiote villain that is stronger and bigger than Venom. The crowd went wild at the footage and you will too — once it hits the masses.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse opens in theaters Dec. 14 while Venom will hit theaters on Oct. 5.