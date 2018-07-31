EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is developing a remake of the 1987 Bruce Willis-starring comedy, , and has tapped scribes Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana to pen the script, which will take on the modern world of dating. Davis Entertainment, the company behind Warner Bros’ Game Night and Fox’s forthcoming release, The Predator, is attached to produce the project.

The original was directed by Blake Edwards and marked the first leading role for Willis. It followed bachelor Walter Davis (Willis) who is set up on a seemingly innocent blind date with his sister-in-laws’ cousin Nadia (played by Kim Basinger). As the evening goes on, Nadia begins to drink and her behavior gets increasingly wild leading to disastrous date night.

The film was a commercial success despite its negative reception by critics.

In addition, Hazzard and Fontana are currently in the process of casting Drunk Bus, a comedy film they wrote and will mark as their first directorial feature.

The duo is repped by CAA, Madhouse Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.