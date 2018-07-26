Sony Pictures Entertainment has brought on human resource veteran Stacy Green as Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, replacing George Rose who, after spearheading the department for the last 10 years, will be retiring at the end of the summer.

Currently, Green serves as Chief People Officer for Group Nine Media, a digital-first media company, which boast over 5 billion monthly video views for Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis, and Seeker. Her past positions include a five-year stint as EVP, Global HR & Facilities for A+E Networks leading HR for A&E, History, Lifetime, VICELAND, A+E Studios and A+E International & Digital. In addition, Green spent five years at NBCUniversal, where she served in HR leadership roles for NBC News, NBCU Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships and acted as a key member of the transition team during Comcast’s acquisition of NBCU.

Green also has an impressive academic resume. She holds an MBA Degree in Finance and Marketing from New York University; an LL.M. Degree in Taxation from New York University; a law degree cum laude from the University of Miami; and a Bachelor of Science with honors in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin.

Green starts her new job at SPE in September with Rose agreeing to stay on as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.