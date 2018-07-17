EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment has brought on marketing vet Ellene V. Miles to join the Motion Picture Group’s marketing team in the newly carved-out position of SVP Intersectional Marketing.

Miles, who will report to Andre Caraco, co-president of domestic marketing, will work across all of the group’s marketing operations to establish holistic multicultural and inclusion-based strategies for all our films.

In a memo sent out to employees this afternoon, Caraco said Miles’ role will involve “broad, 360-degree diversity-based marketing strategies that will inform all facets of our film campaigns including publicity, creative, digital, media, research, and promotions.”

Intersectionality is a term that acknowledges the nuances of identifying classifications like class, race, sexuality, gender, age, etc, as not mutually exclusive yet interwoven to create unique experiences.

In the email, Caraco said that “the role will connect and align these operations in this space to ensure our campaigns achieve maximum exposure to the widest possible audiences.”

Previously, Miles served as director of publicity and programming at the DuVernay Agency and was publicity director at Atlanta-based entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency Liquid Soul Media. Most recently, Miles held a VP spot in Terry Hines and Associates’ targeted marketing division, the MRKT, and was the principal and founder of EV Miles Media, working on films like Superfly and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Here’s the full memo: