EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment has brought on marketing vet Ellene V. Miles to join the Motion Picture Group’s marketing team in the newly carved-out position of SVP Intersectional Marketing.
Miles, who will report to Andre Caraco, co-president of domestic marketing, will work across all of the group’s marketing operations to establish holistic multicultural and inclusion-based strategies for all our films.
In a memo sent out to employees this afternoon, Caraco said Miles’ role will involve “broad, 360-degree diversity-based marketing strategies that will inform all facets of our film campaigns including publicity, creative, digital, media, research, and promotions.”
Intersectionality is a term that acknowledges the nuances of identifying classifications like class, race, sexuality, gender, age, etc, as not mutually exclusive yet interwoven to create unique experiences.
In the email, Caraco said that “the role will connect and align these operations in this space to ensure our campaigns achieve maximum exposure to the widest possible audiences.”
Previously, Miles served as director of publicity and programming at the DuVernay Agency and was publicity director at Atlanta-based entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency Liquid Soul Media. Most recently, Miles held a VP spot in Terry Hines and Associates’ targeted marketing division, the MRKT, and was the principal and founder of EV Miles Media, working on films like Superfly and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Here’s the full memo:
Team:
I’m excited to share that Ellene V. Miles will join our MPG marketing team as senior vice president of intersectional marketing, working across all our marketing operations to establish holistic multicultural and inclusion-based strategies for all our films.
In this newly created role, effective August 13, Ellene will craft broad, 360-degree diversity-based marketing strategies that will inform all facets of our film campaigns including publicity, creative, digital, media, research, and promotions. The role will connect and align these operations in this space to ensure our campaigns achieve maximum exposure to the widest possible audiences. Ellene will report to me and intersect with our SPE corporate Diversity and Inclusion office headed by Paul Martin.
Ellene comes to us with nearly two decades of experience in marketing, most recently having served as vice president of Terry Hines and Associates’ (THA) targeted marketing division, the MRKT, and as principal and founder of EV Miles Media, a specialized media relations agency. As many of you know, Sony Pictures was a leading studio in targeted publicity and has a longstanding relationship with the multicultural arm of THA since its inception 13 years ago. Bringing Ellene’s expertise in-house allows us to further our internal capabilities.
Prior to Ellene’s work at the MRKT and EV Miles Media, she was director of publicity and programming at the DuVernay Agency launching film and television titles including “Girlfriends,” Dreamgirls, and Collateral, and was publicity director at Atlanta-based entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency Liquid Soul Media. Widely regarded as both a targeted and general market publicity veteran and specialist, Miles has worked with virtually every major studio in Hollywood, executing comprehensive publicity and marketing campaigns for several television series, films, lifestyle brands, and corporate entities. Recent projects include our own Spider-Man Homecoming, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Superfly along with A Wrinkle in Time, Underground, Den of Thieves, Wonder, Love, Simon, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Hunger Games franchise, Arrival, 12 Years a Slave, The Help, Dear White People, among others.
Please join me in welcoming Ellene.
Andre