Sony Corp is reporting first quarter earnings this morning in Tokyo with Sony Pictures Entertainment posting a $68.3M loss for the April-June period. This marks an improvement on 2017’s $86.2M Q1 loss, which in turn had improved on the previous year’s comparable quarter.

Sony says the advance is thanks to a decrease in theatrical advertising costs — there were no major global releases during the quarter — and strong home entertainment sales of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Current hit, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, started overseas rollout at the tail end of June in Australia so isn’t a factor here.

Sales in the Pictures division were $1.57B, down 14% on a dollar basis. Sony is attributing this to lower licensing revenues in its TV Productions arm as well as a drop in advertising revenues compared to last year which included the Indian Premier League.

The full-year sales forecast in the unit was increased from April’s 960B yen ($8.64B) to 990B yen ($8.91B), a 30% hike. Operating income was upped 2% to a profit of 44B yen ($396M). Big releases ahead this year for Sony include Venom and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Overall, for the April-June period, the Japanese conglomerate saw a 24% increase in operating income to 195B yen ($1.75B). Sales and operating revenue jumped to 1,953.6B yen ($17.9B). Operating income for the full year forecast is flat with April’s report at 670B yen ($6B).

The jump versus last year’s comparable period beat analyst estimates with significant gains in the Games & Network Services segment thanks to PlayStation4 online sales. The unit saw the biggest uptick in sales at 124% to 472.1B yen ($4.25B). Operating income is up 65.7% to 83.5B yen ($751M).