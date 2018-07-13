The Orchard has acquired North American rights to Song of Back and Neck, the feature film debut of The Office writer-producer-actor Paul Lieberstein that bowed this year at Tribeca. Rosemarie DeWitt, Brian D’Arcy James, Robert Pine, Clark Duke and Paul Feig co-star in the pic, which will get a 2018 release. Lieberman plays Fred, resigned to a lifetime of back pain who has tried every possible remedy — except for having an affair with a client (DeWitt) at the start of her complicated divorce, or trying her acupuncturist whose 200 needles in Fred’s back reveal a bizarre talent, or beginning to wonder if his problems are more psychological than physical. Lieberstein produces with Kim Leadford and StarStream Media’s Jennifer Prediger, and Fernando Loureiro, Roberto Vasconcellos, Candice Abela-Mikati, Allen Babakhanloo and Lauren Russell executive produce. The deal was made by The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Sundance Film Festival

Abramorama and Cinereach have struck a deal to release the Sundance Film Festival winner Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., which follows the rise to fame of British pop star M.I.A (real name Maya Arulpragasam) starting with her immigration from Sri Lanka to England as a young girl; the activist and style icon has been nominated for an Oscar (for Slumdog Millionaire), a Grammy and a Mercury Prize. The pic helmed by Steve Loveridge will hit U.S. theaters beginning September 28, with Elevation Media handling distribution in Canada and Dogwoof in the UK and selling internationally. The docu won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award this year in Park City.