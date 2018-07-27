Sony Pictures is in early development on a Rumpelstiltskin adaptation, with Emmy-award winning Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage attached to produce and star as the titular character.

Dinklage recently scored his seventh Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a drama series and broke the record for the most nominated person ever in the category.

Rumpelstiltskin is a popular Brothers Grimm’s fairytale about a miller who gets into hot water by lying to the king, telling him that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king locks her in a room and forces her to prove her abilities or die.

Patrick Ness and Karen Rosenfelt will adapt the script. Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and David Alpert, David Ginsberg, and Josh Weinstock producing the project.