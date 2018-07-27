EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che and Damon Wayans Jr. (Fox’s New Girl) have signed on as executive producers on indie boxing film I Am Maurice, based on an original script by comedian Wil Sylvince and Bryan Kennedy. Jerry LaMothe is directing the pic, which follows Maurice (played by Sylvince), a downtrodden immigrant with aspirations of becoming a boxer and seeking a better life in America after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

The project launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that garnered support and pledges from fellow comedians including Dave Chappelle, Leslie Jones, Chris Rock as well as Che and Wayans, among others. As part of their pledges, Rock and Jones will make cameo appearances in the film.

Sylvince and Kennedy will produce under their Brilliant Minds Productions banner along with Marshall exec producer Chris Bongirne.

Sylvince has been featured on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and appeared in Rock’s film Top Five.

Che, who made history as the first black co-anchor of “Weekend Update,” is gearing up to co-host the 70th annual Primetime Emmy awards, while Wayans series Happy Together was picked up by CBS to debut this fall.