The only thing funnier than sketch comedy is the blooper reel that comes out of it. Saturday Night Live released a compilation video of outtakes featuring guest hosts from Season 43 including Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, Tiffany Haddish and Will Ferrell.

The video above shows guest hosts breaking character and laughing through their lines — some of them are more guilty of it than others. Gosling has trouble getting through a parody jeans commercial, while Kevin Hart can’t keep a straight face during a spoof on superheroes. Four-time host Charles Barkley also can be seen in the reel dropping F-bombs while trying to get through his scenes in multiple sketches. Other guest hosts featured in the hilarious reel of flubs are Jessica Chastain and SNL alum Bill Hader.

The video comes nearly a week after the Emmy nominations announcement and it puts the spotlight on some of the sketch series’ nominees. Kenan Thompson is featured numerous times in the video, and there’s one particular Game of Thrones-esque sketch where he can’t seem to find the right words. Aidy Bryant also joins in on the outtake fun alongside her fellow nominees Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

Watch the video above.