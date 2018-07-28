Amazon has confirmed there will be a third season of hit series Sneaky Pete. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, announced today at TCA that production on Season 3 starts next week in Los Angeles.

The renewal was quietly done about two months ago, and was just announced today.

A third season renewal was not unexpected. Amazon announced in March that the series would move its production from New York to California after being conditionally approved for $9.2 million worth of Golden State tax credits, making a third season highly likely.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

The series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, also stars Marin Ireland as Julia Bowman, Margo Martindale as Audrey Bernhardt, Shane McRae as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety as Otto Bernhardt.

Cranston, Graham Yost, James Degus, Michael Dinner and Fred Golan serve as executive producers.