Snapchat is ready for some football, whether round or oblong, setting new partnership deals with the NFL and NBC Sports Group for the Premiere League.

A previous NFL-Snap deal has been extended for multiple years, with the league adding a new Sunday Publisher Story to the daily output the during the NFL season. In the off-season, the partnership puts out content once a week.

Under the extension, Snapchat will continue to produce and distribute Our Stories throughout the season. Those pieces combine material captured by fans in the stands with NFL-produced segments taking viewers behind the scenes. In the 2017-18 season, 52 million unique viewers globally watched NFL content on Snapchat, the league said.

“We’re excited to continue growing our partnership with Snapchat,” said Blake Stuchin, NFL Vice President of Digital Media Business Development. He said the goal was to deliver more content “with a style and tone designed specifically for Snapchat users.”

Nick Bell, Snap’s Vice President of Content, pronounced himself “thrilled” with the re-up.

NBC Sports Group, meanwhile, has partnered with Snapchat on a new weekly original Show called Premier League: Extra Time. It will debut exclusively on Snapchat’s Discover page at the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Each Monday throughout the Premier League season, the Show will U.S. users a recap of the weekend’s top action and storylines and also spotlight particular fans. A preview of the show will air on Snapchat on Thursday, August 9, with the first episode airing on Monday, August 13, and continuing each Monday throughout the season. Francis Maxwell, a former TYT Sports soccer analyst, will host the show.

“Premier League fans are among the most passionate and digitally sophisticated out there, and we strive to bring the best content on every platform,” said Troy Ewanchyna, VP, Digital and NBCSports.com. “We’re thrilled to further our commitment by bringing this fun, energized concept to life with exceptional partners in Snap and the Premier League.”