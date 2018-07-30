Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment has optioned Zack Kaplan’s new Top Cow comic Eclipse for series development.

Image Comics

Eclipse, from creator Kaplan with art by Giovanni Tampano, is set to be available in stores Wednesday. After a solar flare drives the human population underground, daytime surface conditions are monitored by workers like David Baxter, equipped with special suits that protect them from the sun’s deadly radiation. Baxter’s solitary patrol of the empty cityscape is interrupted when he finds the scorched remains of someone left outside to burn – now, he must solve the murder himself.

Top Cow principals Marc Silvestri and Matt Hawkins will executive produce alongside Skybound Entertainment. Kaplan will be a co-executive producer on the project.

“Eclipse is a story that mixes post-apocalyptic and dystopian into a thrilling big world action drama, and explores the human condition while asking the question what if our life-giving sun turned on us.” said Kaplan. “It’s my first comic series, it’s a passion project, and I’m so grateful to Top Cow’s Matt Hawkins and Marc Silvestri for believing in this great comic from the start, and I’m thrilled to see it developed by the best home in the business to marry comics with TV, and that’s Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment.”

Top Cow is repped by Circle of Confusion and Harris Miller. Kaplan is repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.