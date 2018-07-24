As expected, well-received German crime-drama series Babylon Berlin is coming back for a third season.

Producing partners X Filme Creative Pool, ARD Degeto, Sky and Beta Film have confirmed that shooting will begin this fall in Berlin and at other new locations.

Director-writer trio Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten and Achim von Borries are currently working on the scripts for ten new episodes, based on Volker Kutscher’s second Gereon Rath novel The Silent Death. As previously reported, the show’s writing team received German Government development funding last December and the team confirmed plans for a third season when I met them on the festival circuit late last year.

The new season will pick up in the early 1930’s when the talkies start conquering the big screen, leaving many by the wayside: producers, cinema owners – and silent film stars. Inspector Gereon Rath encounters the dark side of the industry when one of the big stars is found dead. Emerging talents Volker Bruch (Generation War) and Liv Lisa Fries (The Wave) will renew their roles.

The upcoming season will be shot in new Berlin locations, at the Babelsberg Studio set Neue Berliner Strasse (one of the largest backlots in Europe) and in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The gripping and lavish German-language series about 1920s and 30s Berlin scored record ratings in Germany and was sold into more than 90 markets by Beta Film. The show’s $47M budget makes it one of the biggest series this side of the pond and it picked up five German Television Awards earlier this year, among them Best Drama Series.

The series drew more than one million viewers on linear and catch up after six days in its home market, making it the most successful series start in the territory behind Game Of Thrones. Netflix picked up the first two seasons in the U.S. but we haven’t had word yet whether they are on board again.

Carsten Schmidt, CEO Sky Germany, said, “This series has been a great success for Sky – critics and our viewers were equally excited. With the renewed season we are following the desire of our customers to experience further episodes of the story around Gereon Rath and Charlotte Ritter.”

Jan Mojto, CEO Beta Film, added, “Babylon Berlin has become a trademark abroad for the high quality of German television. It is an example for more and more productions from Europe reaching international standards.”