Garcelle Beauvais has joined Season 2 of Freeform’s mermaid thriller drama Siren in a recurring role. Production on the sophomore season got underway today in Vancouver.

Based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, Siren is an epic tale about the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. The arrival of a mysterious girl, Ryn (Eline Powell), wreaks havoc on the small fishing town as she proves the folklore true. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land and if there are more like her. Xander (Ian Verdun) is a deep-sea fisherman looking to uncover the truth and Helen (Rena Owen), the town eccentric, knows more than she lets on.

Garcelle plays Susan Bishop, Maddie’s (Evans-Akingbola) mom and Dale’s (Gil Birmingham) wife, who abandoned her family for the past ten months. She is back in Bristol Cove and ready to make amends with her family.

Wald and White executive produce with Emily Whitesell, who also serves as showrunner. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, RD Robb and Matt Hastings also serve as executive producers.

Beauvais was most recently seen in a recurring role on E!’s The Arrangement and in a guest spot on Starz’s Power. Her previous credits include The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue, The Magicians and a guest role on Chicago Med. On the big screen, she most recently appeared as Doris Toomes in Spider Man: Homecoming. Beauvais is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and Innovative Artists.