Alice Wetterlund, who recurred as engineer Carla Walton in seasons 2 and 3 on HBO’s Silicon Valley, describes her experience on the show as “kind of a nightmare” on Twitter, and blames fellow cast members for enabling the “unprofessional” behavior of former star TJ Miller.

“TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “They can fuck off forever.”

Miller exited the show after four seasons, saying at the time that it was a mutual decision between himself and HBO. Wetterlund slammed Miller, sarcastically tweeting “Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat.” (Miller was arrested and charged last April with calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train.)

Wetterlund added, “I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare.”

In response to a question as to why Wetterlund stayed on the show, Wetterlund replied on Twitter, “Not a dumb question. One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know!”

HBO released a statement to Deadline in response to Wetterlund’s comments. “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on Silicon Valley, we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

See Wetterlund’s tweets below:

