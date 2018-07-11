First we hear Sierra Burgess say, “You ever feel like you’re the one teenager who doesn’t obsess over looks?” But later, clad in her band uniform, she tearfully asks the popular cheerleader at a party, “Do you have any idea, like, to be a teenage girl and to look like this?”

Here is the first teaser trailer for Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, a modern rom-com retelling of the Cyrano de Bergerac story set in high school starring Shannon Purser (Stranger Things, Riverdale). “Modern” meaning, of course, a case of misfired texting that’s a whisker or two away from catfishing. “They’re my words,” Sarah tells a friend (RJ Cyler). “He’s falling for me.”

The logline: Sierra is an intelligent teen who does not fall into the shallow definition of high school pretty. But, in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, she must team with the popular girl (Kristine Froseth) in order to win her football-player crush (Noah Centineo).

Chrissy Metz and Lea Thompson co-star in the film directed by Ian Samuels from Lindsey Beer’s script. Netflix starts streaming it worldwide on September 7. Check out the trailer above and the key art below: