Creepshow is coming to AMC Networks’ Shudder. The premium streaming service has given the green light to a Creepshow TV series, based on the iconic anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by George Romero, for premiere in 2019. The Walking Dead helmer Greg Nicotero is attached to direct, executive produce and oversee the show’s creative elements.

The 1982 film, with stars such as Hal Holbrook, Leslie Nielsen, Ted Danson and Adrienne Barbeau, spawned two sequel films and a spin-off comic.

Producers say the new Creepshow series will fulfill the promise of the original film’s tagline “The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have Being Scared.” Each episode of the anthology series will tell original fun and scary stories, and will be helmed by a different director, with Nicotero directing the first episode and his Oscar- and multiple Emmy-winning company KNB EFX Group Inc. handling the creature and make-up fx.

“Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler, who made the announcement. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

Nicotero, who met his mentor, makeup legend Tom Savini, while visiting the set of Creepshow and who later worked with Romero on Day of the Dead and Creepshow 2 added, “Creepshow is a project very close to my heart! It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror…thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ in which it was created.”

Shudder’s Creepshow will be produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; and Russell Binder executive produces and Marc Mostman is co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

“The Cartel is excited to bring the iconic Creepshow brand to Shudder as a series. There is no better person to be the creative force behind this new production than Greg Nicotero,” said Spry. “His experience and leadership will ensure that the series is of the highest quality and will help to excite horror fans around the world.”

The trailer for Creepshow the movie is below.