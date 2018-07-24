Showtime drama Escape at Dannemora is set to have its world premiere at Mipcom in October with exec producer and director Ben Stiller attending the event in Cannes.

The eight-part prison break drama, which is set to air on the premium cable network later this year, will launch at the French confab on Monday October 15.

Escape At Dannemora stars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano. It is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (Del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). The pair were aided in their escape by married female prison worker, Tilly Mitchell (Arquette), with whom they both became sexually entangled.

Stiller will direct all eight episodes of the series, which is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Also executive producing are Ray Donovan‘s Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips) via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Stiller’s Red Hour Productions.

The series is being hosted by CBS Studios International, the global sales arm of the Hollywood studio, which is distributing to broadcasters around the world. “The ultra-premium programming from Showtime continues to push boundaries, delivering some of the best production auspices and most compelling stories on television today. Escape at Dannemora is no exception, and we look forward to premiering this highly anticipated limited series, with the amazing Ben Stiller, at Mipcom this October,” said Armando Nuñez, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBS Studios International.

“With its star-studded cast and top-flight writing and directing credits, we are thrilled to be showcasing Escape at Dannemora as the Mipcom World Premiere Screening, and to welcome series director Ben Stiller in Cannes,” added Laurine Garaude, Director of Reed Midem’s Television Division.