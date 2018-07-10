Showtime has given a pilot order to Now What With Amanda de Cadenet (working title) a half-hour weekly news-magazine format from former The Word host Amanda de Cadenet (The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet), Matador Content (Lip Sync Battle) and R.J. Cutler and Jane Cha Cutler’s Cutler Productions.

Created and hosted by de Cadenet, the show takes a thematic approach exploring America’s current social, sexual, cultural and political issues, seen through de Cadenet’s sharp, feminist lens. Emmy- nominated Inuka Bacote (Eastsiders), and Danielle Oexmann (Vice Does America) will serve as co-showrunners. Co-produced by Matador Content and Cutler Productions for Showtime, the show will be executive produced by de Cadenet, Tamyka Smith, Jane Cha Cutler, R.J. Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jason Weinberg and Jay Peterson. Cindi Leive, former longtime Editor in Chief of Glamour, will serve as Consulting Producer.

Showtime

“It’s a historically significant time to be a woman – and an incredibly divisive time in our culture,” said de Cadenet. “People are really struggling to navigate the new and ever evolving social paradigms that are currently taking shape. I’m excited and ready to explore the nuanced conversations and heated debates that all genders are having, both online and in private to make sense of how the hell we got here, and most importantly; how do we move forward in the most effective way?”

Per producers: “With society at a crossroads, and conversations once relegated to a “women’s issues” section now front-page, de Cadenet’s ability to connect with diverse audiences offers a unique opportunity to explore these issues across generations, zip codes and genders. Through candid interviews, culturally relevant guests and unexpected insights, Now What With Amanda de Cadenet will help viewers understand the present…and get ready for the future.”

de Cadenet began her career as a teenager in the UK as a host of The Word. She went on to become a well-known interviewer and commentator through The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet and Undone with Amanda de Cadenet. She is the author of It’s Messy: On Boys, Boobs and Badass Women and #girlgaze: How Girls See the World. She is the founder and CEO of Girlgaze, a digital platform that provides paid jobs for Gen Z female identifying photographers and directors.

de Cadenet is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman. RJ Cutler is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management, and attorney Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Matador Content is repped by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.