Children of the ’80s rejoice! Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have released the first photos of the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power revival — and she came to slay.

The new version of the titular heroine looks quite different from the ’80s series many people grew up with, but it keeps in the spirit of the show featuring the mythical warrior princess that will empower a whole new generation of young women.

The images (check them out below) reveal some main characters from the series, including Adora and her alter ego She-Ra voiced by Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), Glimmer voiced by Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Bow voiced by Marcus Scribner (black-ish), and Catra voiced by AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs). The series also includes the voice talents of Lorraine Toussaint, Lauren Ash, and recent Emmy nominee Sandra Oh. The photos also give us the first look at Bright Moon Castle, the capital of Etheria and home-base to the Rebellion.

She-Ra follows orphan named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the mythical warrior princess She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

The She-Ra revival comes from Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) and executive producer Chuck Austen (Dawn of the Croods, Steven Universe). She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be released on Netflix on November 16.

Netflix

Netflix