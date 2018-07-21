Zachary Levi walked on stage with a Guinness (which he said Jason Momoa gave him) to introduce the first official trailer for Shazam! It seemed appropriate considering the comedic superhero tone of DC’s upcoming pic — which could very well be the standout movie of the Warner Bros. panel…or even all of Comic-Con for that matter.

The new trailer shows the journey of foster child Billy Batson, the teenage boy who is able to transform into the titular adult superhero, Shazam, which will be portrayed by Levi. Batson derives his heroic attributes by saying the phrase, “Shazam” which is an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury. The trailer definitely has a Greatest American Hero vibe to it as it gave the audience tons of laughs.

Levi was joined on stage by director David F. Sandberg and co-stars Jack Dylan Grazer and Asher Angel to talk about the film in one of the most entertaining panels at Comic-Con. The trailer has Baston/Shazam actually enjoying his powers and doing fun stuff with it. Levi points out that it’s not often that you see hero discovering his powers and actually having fun with it.

“I got to be a genuine part of myself,” said Levi. “I dreamt of something like this.”

Shazam! opens in theaters April 5, 2019. Watch the trailer above.