HBO has added an end card to the final broadcast version of Amy Adams starrer Sharp Objects, due to the sensitive nature of the show’s content and directing viewers to resources for additional support.

The end card reads as follows: “If you or someone you know struggles with self-harm or substance abuse, please seek help by contacting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

The eight-episode limited drama series, an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel, centers on Camille Preaker, played by Adams, a reporter who returns to her small hometown to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. Based on the first episode, it’s clear she isn’t the typical heroine. She’s flawed and as the story unfolds, the audience attempts to piece together a tragic past that is affecting her present.

Netflix did something similar with its series 13 Reasons Why, which deals with teen suicide, bullying, drunk driving and rape in graphic detail. The show had been criticized by some mental health experts who said the show could pose health risks for certain young people, especially those with suicidal thoughts. In response, Netflix added title cards and a video pointing to additional resources for viewers who may be dealing with similar issues.

Sharp Objects premieres Sunday, July 8 at 9 PM on HBO.