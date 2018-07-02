Neon, which scored three Oscar nominations this past awards season for I, Tonya, has acquired rights to Sharp Edges, the 1986 documentary made by a Yale grad student featuring then-15-year-old Tonya Harding in her first U.S. Figure Skating Championship run.

The docu, which became invaluable background to Margot Robbie and the I, Tonya team as they made the feature film, will now get a one-week theatrical release beginning July 6 at Los Angeles’ Music Hall and New York’s Village East Cinema, with filmmaker Sandra Luckow in attendance for several Q&As during the run. The docu hits VOD on July 17 and Hulu on August 3.

The film includes interviews with Tonya and her mother LaVona Golden, the latter played by Allison Janney in I, Tonya earning her the Supporting Actress Oscar.