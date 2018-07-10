Former Sony Pictures Television head of drama Sharon Hall is returning to the studio as a producer. Hall has signed a multi-year first-look deal with SPT to develop scripted series for broadcast, cable, and streaming services, as well as international co-productions, through her Mom De Guerre Productions.

“We are so happy to have our great friend Sharon Hall back on the Sony lot,” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, and Jason Clodfelter, Sony Pictures Television. “Her exquisite taste in material, eye for talent, and drive for quality is first-rate. Welcome home, Sharon!”

Hall recently served as President of Endemol Shine Studios, the scripted division of Endemol Shine North America which is behind Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, before stepping down to transition to a producing role at the studio last year. At Endemol Shine, she shepherded development of Utopia, Gillian Flynn’s reimagining of the original UK series, which landed a series order at Amazon in April.

Prior to Endemol Shine Studios, Hall launched and led Alcon TV where she oversaw the development and launch of The Expanse on Syfy and earned an Emmy nomination for HBO’s Sinatra: All Or Nothing At All.

Hall continues to serve as an executive producer on The Expanse, which was recently picked up by Amazon for next season, and will also exec produce Utopia.

During her tenure at SPT, Hall oversaw development of such series as Breaking Bad, Masters of Sex, Damages, Justified and Unforgettable.

“The opportunity to reunite with this team and an independent studio that encourages the pursuit of culture defining television is thrilling,” she said.

Hall is repped by CAA and attorney Jared Levine.