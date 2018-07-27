Shark Week is doing quite swimmingly in its 30th year. Discovery ranked No. 1 in Live+3 among all TV networks — broadcast and cable — with its Sunday night primetime lineup of dorsal-finned shenanigans that featured Shaquille O’Neal and Ronda Rousey.

The first night of Shark Week 2018 topped all primetime competition among men 25-54, persons 18-49 and persons 18-34, per Nielsen’s Live+3 numbers. The net also noted that Shaq Does Shark Week, Ronda Rousey Uncaged and Bear vs. Shark combined for 11.5 million total viewers and was No. 1 among Sunday cable shows among adults, men and women 25-54 and 18-49.

Discovery said Shaq Does Shark Week was Sunday’s top cable broadcast, averaging 3.37 million total viewers to become one of the Top 10 highest-rated Shark Week telecasts ever across P25-54 (No. 6), M25-54 (No. 7), and W25-54 (No. 8). Check out the promo also featuring Rob Riggle below.

Shark Week continues through Saturday on Discovery.