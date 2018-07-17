New York’s Funniest comedy competition winner Julian McCullough will host Discovery’s Shark After Dark, the late-night aftershow for the network’s iconic Shark Week, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This year, Shark After Dark is returning to its original live format, at 11 PM ET/PT.

And, making his triumphant late-night return, America’s favorite cartilaginous sidekick Bob the Shark. The network revealed that Bob spent his two years away getting five rows of teeth whitened, a fin lift and gill augmentation. So, looking good.

Shark After Dark previously was live when hosted by Josh Wolf, in 2013-14. Eli Roth hosted from 2015-17, when the show was taped.

Discovery

Over five nights, McCullough, whose Comedy Central special Maybe I’m a Man aired earlier this year, will chat up shark fans, shark experts and celebrity guests; Charlize Theron, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler, Mark Cuban and Tony Hale are among the VIPs who have stopped by Shark After Dark over the years.

For the unitiated, McCullough’s podcast Julian Loves Music can be found on iTunes.

As in previous seasons, Shark After Dark will look back at “fintastic” (blame Discovery, not Deadline) highlights from the programs that have aired, as well as sneak peeks at upcoming shows.

Scott Lewers, Discovery Channel’s EVP Multi-Platform Programming/Digital Media, reports being excited to return the aftershow to a live format, feeling it gives fans a better forum for interacting with the pop-culture franchise.