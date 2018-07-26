The Gallaghers are back, and Frank is still very much not father of the year, Fiona faces the hard truth that “Going Fiona” is very much a thing and Ian learns the hard way that being a Gay Jesus doesn’t protect you from the consequences of crime.

Those are just a few of the family updates on view in Showtime’s new trailer for its longest-running series, as Season 9 of Shameless is just around the corner. The William H. Macy comedy returns Sunday, September 9 at 9pm ET/PT.

Macy, of course, stars as paterfamilias Frank, with Emmy Rossum as Fiona and Cameron Monaghan as Ian.

According to Showtime, season nine finds political fervor hitting the South Side, with the Gallaghers taking justice into their own hands. Frank sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson), with Ian sees the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn.

Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment, and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skill set to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.

This season Shameless will hit its 100th episode (week four). The series is currently in production in Los Angeles. Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.

Check out the trailer above, and here is the new poster, released today by Showtime: