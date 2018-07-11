EXCLUSIVE, update with further details: While it may not be the confirmation Shadowhunters fans are hoping for just yet, producer Martin Moszkowicz tells Deadline discussions are ongoing as to “how we can continue to bring Cassandra Clare’s vision to television.”

The series is currently due to end after its 3rd season on Freeform in the U.S. and Netflix internationally with two extra episodes ordered to act as a finale and wrap the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, is set to air in spring 2019.

Since the series was cancelled in early June, the fandom has been waging a campaign to save the show with the #SaveShadowhunters hashtag used in over 10M tweets. They organized for a plane with a #SaveShadowhunters banner to circle Netflix’s LA headquarters, rented two billboards in Times Square and raised over $20,000 for various charities. Today, they popped up in Korea with a month-long campaign in the Seoul subway — positioned in the station closest to Netflix’s local office — and soon they’ll hit London with double-decker bus ads.

Fans of the fantasy drama are legion, and hopeful they can persuade Netflix to rescue it, or encourage someone else to step in. I understand the #SaveShadowhunters folks have been bombarding Amazon executives with letters.

Producer Constantin Film would be eager to carry on with the show with its existing partners or with others, but it needs the U.S. and international components to continue production. Moszkowicz tells me Constantin is “amazed by the dedication and persistence of the incredible fandom of Shadowhunters and the #SaveShadowhunters campaign. We are in ongoing discussions with the network and Netflix to how we can continue to bring Cassandra Claire’s vision to television.”

A Netflix spokesperson has told Deadline, “No Netflix negotiations are taking place to extend Shadowhunters beyond the 12 new episodes planned to premiere in 2019.” This does not preclude another platform picking up the series.

Moszkowicz has clarified there are talks about the two final episodes. He also adds that Constantin is in discussions with various broadcasters and platforms on Clare’s The Infernal Devices which would include Shadowhunters crossover characters.

Shadowhunters is based on Clare’s bestselling young adult fantasy book series The Mortal Instruments. It got off to a strong start in 2016, becoming Freeform’s biggest new scripted show that year and earning a second-season renewal. Ratings have been down year-to-year since then, though the series continues to generate solid buzz and has this clearly dedicated following.

Moszkowicz says Constantin has received thousands of emails, tweets and Facebook messages from the fan group that’s self-organized via social media. A Change.org petition has over 143K signatures and fans began raising money, it’s understood, as a means to channel anger and frustration post-cancellation. They have now pledged over $18,500 for The Trevor Project, an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention to the LGBTQ+ community; and over $4,000 for various other groups.

The series stars Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa, Alisha Wainwright Harry Shum Jr.