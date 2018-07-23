Luke Baines has been cast in the recurring role of Jonathan Morgenstern, the main villain in the remaining episodes of the third and final season of Freeform’s fantasy drama series Shadowhunters.

Previously hiding behind the identify of Sebastian Verlac, played by Will Tudor, Baines’ character was reborn at the end of the spring finale and is the true form of Clary’s (Katherine McNamara) brother. Jonathan’s return will present Clary and the Shadowhunters with a new level of evil that they can’t even imagine.

It was a lingering question following the spring finale as to who would play the character. Executive producers had discussed in previous interviews that Tudor would not be playing Jonathan.

Based on the Mortal Instruments novels, the fantasy drama will end its run in 2019 with a 12-episode season. The current third season is based on the fourth and fifth books in the series. Its two-hour finale will be based on the sixth and final installment.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts, and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

Baines is best known for playing the serial killer in Wes Craven’s final film The Girl in the Photographs. He’ll next be seen in David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace, set for release in December. He is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and APA.