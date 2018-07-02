EXCLUSIVE: Sex and the City star Chris Noth and Friends From College star Nat Faxon are among the high-profile guest stars set to appear in the fourth season of Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s Catastrophe.

I understand that the pair have been lined up for guest roles in the next six-episode run of the Channel 4 and Amazon comedy, which Horgan and Delaney are currently writing and filming.

Logan Lucky and Phantom Thread star Brian Gleeson, In Living Color and The Carmichael Show’s David Alan Grier and Happy Valley and Broadchurch actor Julie Hesmondhalgh are also set to appear in the comedy.

The latest casting news comes after it emerged last week that Casual’s Michaela Watkins is set to play Delaney’s sister in the season.

The show, which is produced by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon, in association with co-producers including Delaney’s Birdbath Productions and Horgan’s Merman, has recently been filming in Tunbridge Wells in the UK.

Horgan recently said that one of the themes of the fourth season will be sex between people in long-term relationships. It will also likely address the death of Carrie Fisher, who played Delaney’s mother.

Season four of Catastrophe is set to launch later this year on Channel 4 in the UK and Amazon in the U.S.

The show, which has picked up a raft of awards including a BAFTA for its writing and two Royal Television Society awards, has also been sold into 150 countries by Avalon’s international sales unit Avalon Distribution.