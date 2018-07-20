EXCLUSIVE: Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Midori Francis are joining Universal Pictures/Point Grey’s R-rated comedy Good Boys, about four 12-year-old boys who skip school and embark on a day-long adventure fraught with comedic peril across the San Fernando Valley.

Williams

Jacob Tremblay is already headlining the comedy, written by The Office alums Lee Eisenberg & Gene Stupnitsky, who are also making their feature directorial debut here. Universal acquired the script earlier this year in a competitive situation and the project, billed as being in the spirit of Superbad and Sausage Party, goes before the cameras later this month for a scheduled August 16, 2019 release.

Universal Production EVP Erik Baiers will oversee with creative executive Mika Pryce for the studio. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe. Point Grey principals Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver are producing. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane is EP.

Williams is known for his work on the Fox comedy series The Last Man on Earth in which he has played Jasper over 17 episodes.

Noon

Noon made his mark playing Tommy, the young son of slain gangster Jimmy Darmody, on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

Gordon Rowan Daly

Gordon recently starred in the New Line Melissa McCarthy comedy Life of the Party. She also stars on TNT’s Animal Kingdom as Nicky, and will be seen in Annapurna Pictures’ upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed comedy Booksmart.

Francis stars in this summer’s Ocean’s 8 and played the role of Emma Hsueh on Fox’s Gotham.

Francis Deborah Francis

Williams is represented by Coast To Coast Talent, Inc.; Noon is represented by Paradigm and Marilyn Zitner Management; Gordon is repped by UTA and The Burstein Company; and Francis is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and One Entertainment.