President Donald Trump is facing intense political backlash to last week’s press conference with Russian Ruler Vladimir Putin, while his administration still has thousands of migrant children jailed and separated from his parents, Seth Meyers noted in his Late Night monologue.

And, Trump has discovered his personal fixer, Michael Cohen, might be cooperating with federal investigators.

“Naturally, Trump has decided the appropriate response is to threaten a war with Iran,” Meyers snarked.

Trump on Sunday made the threat in an all-caps tweet, telling Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

“Wow! you could take the crazy old man out of Queens, but you can’t make him stop yelling at foreigners,” Meyers observed.

“Also, you don’t get to say ‘be cautious’ when tweeting in all-caps,” Meyers advised Trump, likening it to a Brit screaming, “BE CALM AND CARRY ON!!!!”

Meanwhile, Trump once again accused the FBI of spying on him when, it turns out, it was his own personal lawyer/fixer who was doing the spying.

In a secret recording, Cohen discussed with Trump a possible payment to a Playboy bunny who has claimed she had an affair with Trump a decade ago.

“Everyone from his past is coming back to haunt him. If he ever goes on trial, it will be like the Seinfeld finale, but, instead of the Soup Nazi, it will be actual Nazis,” Meyers joked.

This previously secret recording directly implicates Trump in a scheme to pay hush money to silence a Playboy model and may implicate him in campaign finance violation and/or bank fraud.

“Which is what you get when you hire a terrible lawyer,” Meyers cautioned.