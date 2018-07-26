Ser’Darius Blain, last seen on the big screen in Sony’s blockbuster, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has been cast in Against All Enemies, joining Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Vince Vaughn, and Anthony Mackie. Directed by Benedict Andrews, the political thriller follows iconic actress Jean Seberg (Stewart) who, in the late 1960s, was targeted by the illegal FBI surveillance program COINTELPRO in retaliation for her support of the Black Panther Party. Blain will play Louis Lewis, a Black Panther who is arrested by the FBI. Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik are producing alongside Kate Garwood and Stephen Hopkins, as well as Bradley Pilz, Alan Ritchson, and Marina Acton. The script is by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, both of whom will serve as executive producers. Blain, who up next stars in the CW’s Charmed reboot, is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman.

Madam Secretary actor Christopher O’Shea has booked a supporting role in Modern Persuasion, a modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion which Alex Appel and Jonathan Lisecki are co-directing. The stars Alicia Will as Wren Cosgrove (Witt), a happily single and self-confessed workaholic who, after steadfastly rising to the top of the ladder in the NY corporate publicity world, finds herself coming home every night to her cat. But when her firm is hired by the man who got away, Wren finds herself having to interact with her ex-boyfriend every day when she’d rather just curl up in a ball and wail like a teenager. O’Shea will play Tyler, a partner in a rival PR firm. Lisecki and Barbara Radecki co-penned the script. Repped Haven Entertainment, Innovative Artists, and Todd Rubenstein, O’Shea other credits include Peter Berg’s Patriots Day and Simple Wedding starring opposite Rita Wilson and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Swiss actor Carlos Leal is set to appear in Dee Rees and Netflix’s The Last Thing He Wanted, joining Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe Ben Affleck, Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, and Mel Rodriguez in Puerto Rico where production is currently underway. Based on Joan Didion’s 1996 novel, the pic follows journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair’s arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point. Rees and Marco Villalobos adapted the screenplay. Rees and Cassian Elwes are producing this film. Executive Producers are Jamin O’Brien, Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane and James Harris. Leal, whose credits include James Bond film, Casino Royale, is repped by APA.