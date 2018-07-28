Selma Blair is taking her support for James Gunn one step further by leaving .

The Hellboy actress took to the social media platform Saturday and made her exit short and sweet: “So long. You can find me on Instagram. #Istandwithjamesgunn” Blair’s tweeting days may be over but doesn’t seem to be deleting her account. As of the publishing of this article, her account is still up.

After Disney fired Gunn after tasteless tweets from nearly a decade ago were unearthed by a member of the right-wing media, Blair came to the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s defense saying “If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.” This man is one of the good ones.” She encouraged her followers to sign a Change.org petition to have the filmmaker re-hired on Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. Gunn has since apologized and addressed the old tweets saying they were taboo jokes about rape and pedophilia.

Blair continued her defense of Gunn saying, “I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood.”