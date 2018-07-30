Selma Blair has signed on for a role in After, the film adaption of Anna Todd’s fan-fiction bestseller, which is currently shooting in Atlanta. Dylan Arnold has also been added to the pic, rounding out the principal casting that includes previously announced leads Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin as well as Jennifer Beals, Peter Gallagher, and Shane Paul McGhie.

Directed by Jenny Gage, from a script by Susan McMartin, the plot centers on Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart as she enters her first semester in college. Her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

Blair will play Carol Young, Tessa’s protective mom, who disapproves of her relationship with Hardin which creates conflict in their relationship. Arnold is Noah Porter, Tessa’s boyfriend for the last two years who she breaks up with when she falls for Hardin.

Khadijha Red Thunder, Samuel Larsen, Inanna Sarkis, Pia Mia, Swen Temmel, and Inanna Sarkis also co-star.

The film was recently picked up by Aviron Pictures and is slated for release April 12.

CalMaple Films’ Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton are producing with Offspring Entertainment’s Jennifer Gibgot, Todd, Dennis Pelino and Wattpad’s Aron Levitz.

Blair, best known for films like Cruel Intentions and the Hellboy films, was most recently seen in Netflix’s Lost In Space and American Horror Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson on FX. She’s repped by Gersh and Wishlab.